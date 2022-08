Users beware! Government of India warns, do this work immediately, otherwise there will be a dangerous attack

If you use Google Chrome then you need to be careful, as CERT-In has issued a warning for Google Chrome users. Those who are running the old version need to update immediately.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

