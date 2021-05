Uttar Pradesh: BJP's crucial meeting in the afternoon, to be led by National Gen Secy BL Santosh

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh BJP will have a big meeting at Lucknow BJP headquarters at 2 pm. BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh will hold this meeting. UP BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, UP BJP Organization General Secretary Sunil Bansal will also be present in this meeting.