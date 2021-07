Uttar Pradesh: CBI raids continue in several cities in Gomti riverfront development project case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at over 40 places in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Gomti River Front Development Project initiated by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh. CBI raids are going on in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra in Uttar Pradesh.