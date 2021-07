Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Ayodhya plan' for 2022

Today UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya. On one hand, he was reviewing the preparations to deal with the third wave of Corona, while on the other hand he gave a message by visiting Shri Ram. Seeing the preparations in Ayodhya, it is clear Yogi in Ayodhya are going to play a big role in 2022.