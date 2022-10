Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi conduct an aerial tour of 5 districts today

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

In Uttar Pradesh, it is raining like a disaster and flood-like situation has happened in many districts. Crops have also been destroyed in some areas. Today, CM Yogi Adityanath will conduct an aerial tour of 5 districts to take stock of the situation.