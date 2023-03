videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

UP Govt: On completion of one year of the state government, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the Yogi government and its plans.