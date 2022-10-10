NewsVideos

Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away

|Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

