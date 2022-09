Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Chowk in Ayodhya

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Lata Chowk in Ayodhya. He said that this Chowk Swar Kokila is dedicated to the sadhana of Lata Mangeshkar. A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya.