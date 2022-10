Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

A Fire Incident has come to fore from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. A truck loaded with CNG Cylinders caught fire in Udham Singh Nagar's Bazpur. Watch this report to know more about the same.