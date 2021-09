Uttarakhand: Dhami government in action on 'land jihad', orders investigation

The state government has expressed concern over the demographic changes in some particular areas of Uttarakhand. State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, 'Discussions have been going on for a long time that some people have come and settled in the state, due to which demographic changes are being seen, which should be investigated.' However, the CM has clearly said that this investigation is not being done to target anyone.