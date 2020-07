Uttarakhand: Due to rain in Pithoragarh, debris shed suddenly from the mountains

Due to heavy rains in many districts of Uttarakhand, the river and drains have been flooded. Congress MLA Harish Dhami was also caught on Thursday in a similar incident in Pithoragarh. During return visit from Lumti and Morika, the villages affected by heavy rains, water suddenly rose in a small river and Congress MLA Harish Dhami was hit by it.