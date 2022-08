Uttarakhand Landslide: 10 people died due to landslide

From the mountains to the plains, the rain has wreaked havoc. Heavy rains have increased the problems of the people. At the same time, the danger of people's lives has increased due to landslides happening at many places.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

