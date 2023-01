videoDetails

Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits affected areas in Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

In the view of deteriorating situation in Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas of Joshimath and interacted with the victims. Along with this, he also spent the night there. Also, Uttarakhand government has increased the compensation for the local people.