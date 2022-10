Vadodara Violence: Plot of riots on Diwali night!

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

In Vadodara, people of two communities suddenly clashed on the night of Diwali, after which stone pelting, arson and vandalism started. Roads remained jammed in Vadodara city on the night of Diwali. Police has arrested many people in this case.