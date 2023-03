videoDetails

Vallabhacharya Ji Maharaj comments in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba's Hindu Rashtra statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Ayodhya's Jagat Guru Vallabhacharya showed support to Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri's statement over Hindu nation and said, 'India is a Hindu nation from time immemorial and will remain so in future, only announcement is yet to be made'. While, Shankaracharya Saraswati Maharaj said, 'India is a Hindu nation, whether it is declared or not.'