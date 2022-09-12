Varanasi court ready to hear plea of ​​Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

Varanasi District Court has given its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case. The court has rejected the petition of the Muslim side on Gyanvapi. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that we have respected the court's decision in the past and also respect its verdict on Gyanvapi. He further said that he has full faith in the Constitution and the law.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Varanasi District Court has given its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case. The court has rejected the petition of the Muslim side on Gyanvapi. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that we have respected the court's decision in the past and also respect its verdict on Gyanvapi. He further said that he has full faith in the Constitution and the law.