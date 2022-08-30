NewsVideos

Varanasi Flood News: Many ghats of Kashi submerged in water due to the floods

The Ganges river is in spate in Varanasi. The water level of Ganga is continuously rising. Many ghats of Kashi are submerged in water due to floods. Zee correspondent Amit Prakash reached Ground Zero to take stock of the situation, watch the report.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
The Ganges river is in spate in Varanasi. The water level of Ganga is continuously rising. Many ghats of Kashi are submerged in water due to floods. Zee correspondent Amit Prakash reached Ground Zero to take stock of the situation, watch the report.

