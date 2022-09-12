NewsVideos

Varanasi on high alert ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Before the verdict, the entire Kashi city has been put on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed. District Judge Dr AK Vishvesh has reached the court. In a while it will be decided at what time the verdict will come in the Gyanvapi case.

