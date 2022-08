Varsha Raut also targeted by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has also clamped down on Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. ED officials will interrogate Varsha Raut today. Due to this, summons has also been sent to her.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

