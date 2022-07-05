Vasundhara Raje targets Chhattisgarh Police In the case of Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has targeted the Chhattisgarh Police and called the action against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan as undemocratic. He said that such action of Chhattisgarh Police without uniform is completely undemocratic.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

