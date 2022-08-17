Veer Savarkar vs Tipu Sultan controversy now reached Udupi

Veer Savarkar vs Tipu Sultan controversy has now reached Udupi. Controversy has started here regarding the poster of Veer Savarkar. Congress has threatened that if the poster is not removed then they will launch a big agitation.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

