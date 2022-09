Veer Savarkar's poster spotted in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

An interesting picture has come to the fore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress. The banners that were made for the yatra had a photo of Savarkar. To hide Savarkar's photo, activists have been seen putting Gandhi's photo.