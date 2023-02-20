NewsVideos
videoDetails

VHP's statement on Bhiwani massacre

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
In the Bhiwani murder case, VHP said that the members of Bajrang Dal have nothing to do with the kidnapping and murder case.

All Videos

Vandalism in JNU: Students' Unions clash in JNU over 'Desecration' of Shivaji Maharaj's Photo
Vandalism in JNU: Students' Unions clash in JNU over 'Desecration' of Shivaji Maharaj's Photo
UP Budget Session 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On Yogi Government Over Farmers
9:37
UP Budget Session 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On Yogi Government Over Farmers
North Korea Vs South Korea: Crazy Kim Jong-Un Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles in 48 hours
9:57
North Korea Vs South Korea: Crazy Kim Jong-Un Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles in 48 hours
Bhumi Pednekar dazzles at sister Samiksha's birthday bash, Nysa Devgan also spotted
Bhumi Pednekar dazzles at sister Samiksha's birthday bash, Nysa Devgan also spotted
B-town diva Deepika Paducone gives OOTD inspo at Mumbai airport
B-town diva Deepika Paducone gives OOTD inspo at Mumbai airport

Trending Videos

Vandalism in JNU: Students' Unions clash in JNU over 'Desecration' of Shivaji Maharaj's Photo
9:37
UP Budget Session 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On Yogi Government Over Farmers
9:57
North Korea Vs South Korea: Crazy Kim Jong-Un Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles in 48 hours
Bhumi Pednekar dazzles at sister Samiksha's birthday bash, Nysa Devgan also spotted
B-town diva Deepika Paducone gives OOTD inspo at Mumbai airport
Bhiwani,bhiwani news,bhiwani kand,bhiwani case,bhiwani hatyakand,bhiwani update,bhiwani incident,bhiwani murder,bhiwani murder news,bhiwani murder case,bhiwani court murder,khanak bhiwani murder case,son father murder,Rajasthan,rajasthan bhiwadi,rajasthan bhiwani murder case,murder,murder in bhiwani,murder in bhiwani rajasthan,crime,crime in bhiwani,Breaking News,Latest News,Hindi News,Zee News,zee hindi news,Top news,news in hindi,today news,