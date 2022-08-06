Vice Presidential Result 2022: Why did Modi Chose Dhankhar as the President?

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Making Dhankhar the Vice-President is being considered as BJP's big bet

