Vice Presidential Result 2022: Why did Modi Chose Dhankhar as the President?
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Making Dhankhar the Vice-President is being considered as BJP's big bet
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Making Dhankhar the Vice-President is being considered as BJP's big bet