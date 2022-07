Vicky & Katrina Death Threats: Accused Manvinder Singh caught by police

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received death threats. Mumbai Police has registered a case against this threat received on social media. The accused Manvinder Singh was caught by the police.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

