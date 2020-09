Video: Induction ceremony of 5 Rafale fighter aircraft to take place in Ambala airbase

A formal induction ceremony of the five high-profile Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force's (IAF) 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows', will be held at the Ambala airbase in Haryana today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event.