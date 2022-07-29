NewsVideos

Video of policeman's brutality with elderly man goes viral

A video of a policeman's brutality with an elderly man has surfaced at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh. It is being told that a person was abusing the elderly on some thing, which he complained to the policeman standing on the platform. After which the policeman beat up the elderly badly with kicks and belts.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
