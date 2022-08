Video of Shrikant Tyagi abusing and pushing a woman goes viral

the video of Shrikant Tyagi, associated with BJP, abusing and pushing a woman went viral, there was a political ruckus, after which the opposition opened a front against the BJP and the Yogi government.

Aug 06, 2022

