Videsh Superfast: Cyclone Sitrang continues to wreak havoc in Bangladesh

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:00 AM IST
As cyclone Sitrang battered parts of Bangladesh on Monday, at least seven people lost their lives. Most deaths were reported after uprooted trees fell on them.

