Videsh Superfast: Rishi Sunak's claim in the race for the new Prime Minister of Britain

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

After the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak's claim in the race for the new Prime Minister of Britain seems to be getting stronger. Till now Sunak has got the support of more than 100 MPs.