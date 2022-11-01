हिन्दी
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
The Shanghai Disneyland has been closed due to COVID curbs. All visitors were instructed to remain inside the park until the results of a COVID-19 test came back negative.
