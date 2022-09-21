NewsVideos

Videsh Superfast: Turkey's President's big statement on Ukraine

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:18 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Videsh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election

Trending Videos

3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
News Rush,rush news,zee top news,Hindi News,Latest News,Top news,latest hindi news,hindi news today,Zee News live,hindi news update,world news,Viral news,politics news,news today,non stop news hindi,world news today,Non stop news,international news,top world news,China,videsh superfast,china taiwan news,China Taiwan,Pakistan news,Pakistan flood,America,Britain,Pakistan,Ukraine war,Russia,russia ukraine war update,