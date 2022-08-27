NewsVideos

Vigilance raids on government engineer's bases, cash and jewelery worth crores recovered

The Vigilance team has raided the locations of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Kishanganj and Patna, where cash and jewelery worth crores was recovered.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
The Vigilance team has raided the locations of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Kishanganj and Patna, where cash and jewelery worth crores was recovered.

All Videos

India logs 9,520 new COVID-19 cases
India logs 9,520 new COVID-19 cases
Malaika Arora grabs eyeballs in Tinsel Town, flaunts her abs post yoga session
Malaika Arora grabs eyeballs in Tinsel Town, flaunts her abs post yoga session
Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan promotes marigold flower farming in Kochi, Kerala
Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan promotes marigold flower farming in Kochi, Kerala
BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India

Trending Videos

India logs 9,520 new COVID-19 cases
Malaika Arora grabs eyeballs in Tinsel Town, flaunts her abs post yoga session
Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan promotes marigold flower farming in Kochi, Kerala
BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India
Bihar news,Vigilance raid,vigilance raid in patna,vigilance raid in kishanganj,bihar corrupt enginner,sanjay rai enginneer,engineer house raid,Patna News,kishanganj news,vigilance,bihar vigilance raid,vigilance raid today,vigilance raid kerala,vigilance raid at patna,vigilance raid in bihar,vigilance raid odisha police,odisha police vigilance raid,bihar vigilance team raid,operation jyothi | vigilance raid,bihar vigilance,Vigilance Department,