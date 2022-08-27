Vigilance raids on government engineer's bases, cash and jewelery worth crores recovered

The Vigilance team has raided the locations of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Kishanganj and Patna, where cash and jewelery worth crores was recovered.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

