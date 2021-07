Viral: 3-Wheeler Auto tries to cross the bridge over the overflowing river despite warnings, then this happened!

Due to the heavy rain in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh for three days, rivers and drains are in spate. Even after this, people are crossing the rivers putting their lives at risk. The latest case is of Khedar river under police station Jakhaura. A three wheeler (auto) tried crossing bridge over the roaring river. After this, same happened what was expected!