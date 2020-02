Viral Video: Giriraj Singh reprimands SP saying police is giving protection to criminals

A video of Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh is going viral in which he is reprimanding an SP over the phone call. Taking up the case of death of a man, Giriraj accused the SP of keeping poor law and order and protection of criminals. Giriraj told the SP that nothing can be done by saying honest, it does not mean that you can save your men.