Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first

Voting has started for the post of Vice President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted first after reaching the Parliament House. Voting will be held till 5 pm today. At the same time, the results will also come by late night.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Voting has started for the post of Vice President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted first after reaching the Parliament House. Voting will be held till 5 pm today. At the same time, the results will also come by late night.