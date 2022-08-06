Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
Voting has started for the post of Vice President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted first after reaching the Parliament House. Voting will be held till 5 pm today. At the same time, the results will also come by late night.
