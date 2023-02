videoDetails

Voting for Delhi Mayor Election to take place at 11 am today

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023: Almost two and a half months after the results of the MCD elections, there is every possibility of the mayor's election being held today i.e. on 22 February. Before this, a meeting was called thrice regarding the mayoral election and due to uproar, all the three times proved to be inconclusive.