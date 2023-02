videoDetails

Voting for Delhi MCD's Mayor Election to begin soon

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

The election for the Mayor (Mayor) is to be held today i.e. on Wednesday, February 22, by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Before this, three such attempts could be made, but this important election had to be postponed due to the uproar by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.