Voting Has Begun In Himachal, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same

|Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Voting has begun for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. As per latest reports, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations.

