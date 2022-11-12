हिन्दी
News
Videos
Voting Has Begun In Himachal, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
|
Updated:
Nov 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Voting has begun for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. As per latest reports, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations.
