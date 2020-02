Voting in Delhi for its 70-member assembly, Drop in Delhi's turnout vs 2015

Delhi is voting today for its 70-member assembly as over 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress. As of 2 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 27.9 per cent, a huge 14 per cent drop since 2015.