Voting on Thursday for the second phase of assembly election in Assam and Bengal

The countdown for the second phase of voting has begun in West Bengal and Assam. A total of 30 assembly seats in Bengal will be voted. Nandigram seat will also go to this stage of the election. On the other hand, in Assam, 39 seats will be voted on Thursday, where there are between 1.5 and 2 lakh voters.