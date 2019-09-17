close

Watch: 17 special visuals of PM Modi's 69th birthday celebrations

To celebrate 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad, his home state. He was at Kevadia, from where he proceeded to meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraben, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings. At Kevadia, PM Modi visited Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres. As the day progressed, wishes poured in from all sections of society. A host of politicians took to Twitter to wish Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Sep 17, 2019, 17:42 PM IST

