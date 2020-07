Watch: ADG Prashant Kumar briefs media on Vikas Dubey's arrest

Dreaded Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday (July 9). Dubey, who was on the run for the last six days, had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. In this segment, Watch ADG Prashant Kumar's press conference on Vikas Dubey's arrest.