Watch: Preparation of Indian Army in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) said that sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated. “The sacrifice of our soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley near Ladakh on Monday, almost the same number of Chinese troops were reportedly killed too during the clashes.