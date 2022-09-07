Watch the debate with Soheb Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif on Team India's performance

After Pakistan, Team India has also faced defeat against Sri Lanka. With this defeat, India's hopes of reaching the final of the Asia Cup are almost completely over. The big question is whether the current Indian team is fit to play the World Cup?

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

