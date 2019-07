WB, MP govts' issue orders for 10% reservation to EWS under General category

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections(EWS) under General category in jobs and education sector. In West Bengal, the decision was taken on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Legislative Assembly. Similarly, the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh also issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the EWS under General category in jobs and education.