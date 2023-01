videoDetails

We all stand with 'Bageshwar Dham Sarkar' says BJP leader Kapil Misra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has got the support of Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra. Kapil Mishra has staged a sit-in against those who attacked the Bageshwar Dham government in Delhi today.