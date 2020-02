We have insured 6.11 crore farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. She said 'The government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022'. She proposed to allocate Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agriculture and irrigation.