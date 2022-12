videoDetails

Weather In India: Due to heavy snowfall, alert issues in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

In the plains where there is an outbreak of cold. At the same time, the weather has started changing in the mountains and snowfall has also started in many states. Due to heavy snowfall, alert has been issued in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir.