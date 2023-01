videoDetails

Weather News: Today is the coldest day of January in Delhi, visibility is extremely low due to dense fog

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Cold wave continues to wreak havoc in North India. Severe cold is being felt in North India since Sunday morning. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of moving towards cold in many states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Today is said to be the coldest day of January in Delhi.